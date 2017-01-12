Danish wolves to be GPS tagged

Monitoring the comings and goings of the wolves that settled in Denmark a few years ago has been quite a challenge at times. Some have reportedly stayed, while others have apparently crossed back over into Germany.

A new project at Aarhus University aims to more accurately monitor the wolves via a catch-and-release program involving GPS trackers. The university has been given permission to GPS-tag the wolves in Denmark up to March 2020.

“We know that the wolves concern a lot of Danes – particularly in areas they inhabit,” said Jakob Ellemann-Jensen, the food and agriculture minister.

“It will provide us with far greater knowledge about the behaviour of the wolves, especially in connection to human activity. Hopefully, it will make the Danes feel safer, and it could also lead to better legislation concerning wolves.”

Ellemann- Jensen said he would also look to discuss the EU’s regulation of wolves with countries that are experiencing similar challenges.

Bird flu cases

In other nature news, it has emerged that the four swans found dead in Korsør, Zealand three weeks ago had bird flu.

The swans, found in the same area where other dead birds with bird flu were found earlier this summer, tested positive for the bird flu variation H5N6, which is not transmittable to humans.

A number of dead birds have also been found on Lolland and Askø, but they have yet to be tested for the virus.