Contact us Advertise with us

Danish woman loses disability benefits over Facebook photos

She boasted about winning sports tournaments, but claimed to have chronic inflammation of the colon and rheumatic disease

Trying to white-wash your image on Facebook does not pay off (photo: iStock) Trying to white-wash your image on Facebook does not pay off (photo: iStock)
September 14th, 2016 4:19 pm| by Lucie Rychla
facebooktwittergoogle_pluspinterestmail

A Danish woman has lost her disability pension for bragging about her active lifestyle on Facebook.

According to the trade union 3F, the woman chose to only post about ‘the bright side of life’ and did not talk about her days of pain and tears.

When the insurance company Skandia checked her Facebook timeline, they thought she had recovered from her health problems because she seemed to be very physically active.



READ MORE: Social media event shows that Danes love Facebook but lag behind on Twitter

Boxing despite rheumatism
The woman wrote that she trained in a gym and practised boxing, and that she had won some tournaments and club championships.

The Insurance Complaints Board then approved Scania immediately stopping her disability payments, but ruled against the woman having to return her past allowances.

According to 3F, the woman has been suffering from rheumatism, a chronic inflammation of the colon and a number of blood clot episodes.

Due to her health problems, she has taken early retirement.

 

Related Posts


Latest News

Kalobiotik, Joli Cph and Tiny Rebels will present the sharing concepts behind their online services (photo: iStock)
Get a free goodie bag at pop-up event for female professionals
Trying to white-wash your image on Facebook does not pay off (photo: iStock)
Danish woman loses disability benefits over Facebook photos
You can never go wrong with a rosette, Eddie (photo: Joe Sheffer)
Marathon man packing his make-up for mirth fest in Copenhagen
Copenhagen Municipality plans to spend 1.6 billion kroner on kids in 2017 (photo: iStock)
Copenhagen presents budget plan for 2017
We have Stephanie's promise that this show won't stink (photo: YouTube)
Improvisation has a new home in Copenhagen
Most of the world's ships that are out of operation are being dismantled on the beaches of India and Bangladesh (photo: Naquib Hossain)
Denmark signs international convention for environmentally-sound recycling of old ships

About Us

CPHPOST weekly newsppaper - Danish news in English

Denmark's leading source for news in English. In addition to publishing the only regularly printed English-language newspaper in Denmark, we also provide constantly updated on-line news.

Advertise with us

The Copenhagen Post is the only English-language newspaper in Denmark reporting Danish news.

For all advertising enquiries, please contact :

Telephone: +45 3336 3300

Email: sales@cphpost.dk

Quick Links

Copyright 1997-2014 Online Post | All Rights Reserved
Copyright 1997-2015 Online Post | All Rights Reserved