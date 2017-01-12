 Danish women storm into handball World Championship quarter-finals – The Post

Danish women storm into handball World Championship quarter-finals

German hosts defeated in front of hostile crowd in Magdeburg

Auf wiedersehen pet (photo: DHF)
December 11th, 2017 8:10 am| by Christian W
Facebooktwittergoogle_pluspinterestmail

The Danish women’s handball team made a  statement last night by smashing the German hosts 21-17 in the last 16 of the Women’s World Championship.

Denmark led by as many as seven goals in the second half, effectively silencing the boisterous crowd in Magdeburg on the back of an outstanding performance by keeper Sandra Toft.

“We were surprised we were able to limit Germany to seven goals in the first half,” said Denmark’s coach Klavs Bruun Jørgensen after the game.

“That was due to Sandra Toft, who was amazing today. The pressure we put on the Germans meant they had to score every time [they had possession], but I think our defence was very strong throughout the match.”

READ MORE: Women’s handball team face dilemma in final group match

Familiar foe
In the quarter-finals the Danes will face neighbours Sweden, which they split two pre-tournament friendlies against. The Swedes annihilated Slovenia 33-21 in their last 16 match yesterday.

Should the Danes get past the Swedes they will run into either Montenegro, who beat them earlier in the tournament, or France in the semis.

Second favourites to win
So far, the World Championship has been a rollercoaster ride for the Danish team as they lost twice in the group stage (to Russia and Montenegro) to finish second in their group.

Had they topped the group, they would have probably faced 7/4 tournament favourites Norway in the quarter-finals.

Denmark are second favourites to win the championship at 11/4, followed by Montenegro (7), Sweden and Brazil (10) and France (12).

Related News



Latest News

National
Men behind three-quarters of insurance frauds, report finds
News
FC Copenhagen handed monster task in Europa League
Culture
International News in Brief: Bang on the money, squared up for an award
National
Government teams up with DF for 2018 budget plan

About Us

CPHPOST weekly newsppaper - Danish news in English

Denmark's leading source for news in English. In addition to publishing the only regularly printed English-language newspaper in Denmark, we also provide constantly updated on-line news.

Advertise with us

The Copenhagen Post is the only English-language newspaper in Denmark reporting Danish news.

For all advertising enquiries, please contact :

Telephone: +45 9393 9201

Email: sales@cphpost.dk

Quick Links

Copyright 1997-2017 Online Post | All Rights Reserved
Copyright 1997-2017 Online Post | All Rights Reserved