Danish women storm into handball World Championship quarter-finals

The Danish women’s handball team made a statement last night by smashing the German hosts 21-17 in the last 16 of the Women’s World Championship.

Denmark led by as many as seven goals in the second half, effectively silencing the boisterous crowd in Magdeburg on the back of an outstanding performance by keeper Sandra Toft.

“We were surprised we were able to limit Germany to seven goals in the first half,” said Denmark’s coach Klavs Bruun Jørgensen after the game.

“That was due to Sandra Toft, who was amazing today. The pressure we put on the Germans meant they had to score every time [they had possession], but I think our defence was very strong throughout the match.”

Familiar foe

In the quarter-finals the Danes will face neighbours Sweden, which they split two pre-tournament friendlies against. The Swedes annihilated Slovenia 33-21 in their last 16 match yesterday.

Should the Danes get past the Swedes they will run into either Montenegro, who beat them earlier in the tournament, or France in the semis.

Second favourites to win

So far, the World Championship has been a rollercoaster ride for the Danish team as they lost twice in the group stage (to Russia and Montenegro) to finish second in their group.

Had they topped the group, they would have probably faced 7/4 tournament favourites Norway in the quarter-finals.

Denmark are second favourites to win the championship at 11/4, followed by Montenegro (7), Sweden and Brazil (10) and France (12).