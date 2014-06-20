Danish women are more frequently diagnosed with cancer than their counterparts in other Nordic countries, reveals an analysis from the National Institute of Public Health (SDU).
In 2013, some 653 Danish women out of 100,000 were diagnosed with cancer, which is 26 percent more than in Finland and Sweden, and 10 percent more than in Norway.
Danish women rank high for most types of cancer, but top the statistics for breast and lung cancer.
READ MORE: More Danes surviving lung cancer
More survivals
Heidi Rosendahl, a researcher at SDU, argues the high cancer incidence among Danish women is possibly down to higher consumption of tobacco and alcohol.
Danish men are not doing much better in the Nordic region comparisons – they rank second highest with 757 cases per 100,000 people.
The Danes were only surpassed by the Norwegians who registered 7 percent more new cancer cases.
Meanwhile, the number of cancer deaths has lowered in Denmark from 274 per 100,000 people in 2005 to 241 per 100,000 men and women in 2015.