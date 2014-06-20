It has become almost commonplace for Danish young people between the ages of 15 and 30 to send and share nude photos via their mobile phones or other digital platforms.

According to a survey conducted by YouGov for DR Nyheder, nearly four out of every ten youngsters have sent a nude photo of themselves to someone, while over half have received one.

Perhaps most troubling is the 22 percent who said they would have “no problem” forwarding a picture they received of someone else. One in ten said they had already done so.