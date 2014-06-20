According to the latest Espad (European School Survey Project on Alcohol and Other Drugs) report, nobody in Europe can compete with Denmark’s 15 to 16-year-olds when it come to binging on alcohol.

The health authority Sundhedstyrelsen finds the results alarming and contends that parents and schools must work together to help reduce the massive consumption.

“Even though the use among 15 to 16-year-olds in Denmark has dropped slightly in the period from 1999 to 2015, the report shows the Danish youngsters stand out when compared to the kids in other Nordic and European nations,” said Kit Broholm, a Sundhedstyrelsen spokesperson.