Dansk Folkeparti haemorrhaging voters

It seems as if the populist nationalist party is finally running out of steam

According to the polls, DF’s particular brand of nationalism appears to be becoming less attractive to voters (photo: Sofie Paisley/News Oresund)
January 16th, 2019 12:17 pm| by Stephen Gadd
One of the inevitabilities of 2019 is that a Danish general election must be held by the latest on June 17, so all the parties are currently busy jockeying for position.

However, a new analysis carried out by professor Kasper Møller Hansen from the University of Copenhagen for Altinget shows that a number of voters intend to change sides.

Dansk Folkeparti is the party most affected. According to the analysis, since the 2015 election the party has lost 96,807 voters – most of whom have defected to Nye Borgerlige or Socialdemokratiet.

Under pressure
“Dansk Folkeparti is being challenged. The big bump in the road occurred in connection with the MELD and FELD case [possible misappropriation of EU funds] when Nye Borgelige entered the political arena almost simultaneously,” said Møller Hansen.

READ ALSO: Dansk Folkeparti to pay over 200,000 kroner back to EU in wake of funding scandal

“We saw it very clearly during the municipal elections when the party had a much worse election that we’d expected compared to the massive support it had at the last general election,” he added.

Dansk Folkeparti haemorrhaging voters

Copyright 1997-2017 Online Post | All Rights Reserved
