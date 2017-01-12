‘Dark Noon’ leads the way with three CPH Culture nominations

CPH Culture, the culture reviews website, has confirmed its nominations for the 2018-19 theatre season, and it is good news for English-language productions.

High fives for their three

Leading the way was ‘Dark Noon’, a Fix & Foxy production that played at Republique during Copenhagen Stage.

It received three nominations: best set design, best scenography and the season’s Special Prize – an award given to a production that made the theatre season “noticeably better”.

Also nominated for the ‘Special Prize’ was Leftfield Theatre’s late-summer production of ‘Queers’.

Oh baby, that’s cool

Just behind ‘Dark Noon’ was London Toast Theatre with two nominations for ‘Oh Baby: It’s Cole’, a production that also played during Copenhagen Stage.

It was shortlisted for best musical, while its creator Vivienne McKee got a nod for best entertainer.

Hamletscenen’s tasty double

Elsewhere, Why Not Theatre Company picked up a nomination for best new foreign play with ‘Mairead’, which was written by its in-house Serbian-born, Danish playwright Tanja Mastilo.

And two plays from last August’s Shakespeare Festival, ‘Hamlet – The Revenge of Prince Zi Dam’ and ‘Searching for William’, were nominated for best foreign guest productions. Both were produced by Hamletscenen.

The winners will be confirmed on August 1 at 12:00.