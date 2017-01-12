Darth Vaper: Denmark to look into e-cigarettes following US problems

The Danish government is keeping a close eye on the potentially detrimental health impact of e-cigarettes following a spate of cases in the US.

Recently, the US authorities have connected 193 lung illnesses to e-cigarettes and vaping devices across 22 states, including the death of a man in Illinois.

“Concerning developments in the USA, I’ve tonight asked Sundhedsstyrelsen [the Danish health authority] to review professional knowledge about e-cigarettes – particularly focusing on negative effects among young people,” wrote the health minister, Magnus Heunicke, on Twitter.

READ ALSO: Nicotine products almost as bad as smoking for foetus, research reveals

Alarm sounding in US

Heunicke went on to say that he wanted Sundhedsstyrelsen to monitor the situation abroad, including which initiatives the US government will embrace.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in the US revealed that all the cases involved e-cigarettes to some extent and occurred over a two-month period from June to August.

“CDC has been warning about the identified and potential dangers of e-cigarettes and vaping since these devices first appeared. E-cigarettes are not safe for youths, young adults, pregnant women, or adults who do not currently use tobacco products,” CDC wrote in a press statement.