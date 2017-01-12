 Darth Vaper: Denmark to look into e-cigarettes following US problems – The Post

Darth Vaper: Denmark to look into e-cigarettes following US problems

The health minister, Magnus Heunicke, wants to glean from overseas experiences

Are the effects of vaping coming to light? (photo: Pixabay)
August 27th, 2019 10:52 am| by Christian W

The Danish government is keeping a close eye on the potentially detrimental health impact of e-cigarettes following a spate of cases in the US.

Recently, the US authorities have connected 193 lung illnesses to e-cigarettes and vaping devices across 22 states, including the death of a man in Illinois.

“Concerning developments in the USA, I’ve tonight asked Sundhedsstyrelsen [the Danish health authority] to review professional knowledge about e-cigarettes – particularly focusing on negative effects among young people,” wrote the health minister, Magnus Heunicke, on Twitter.

READ ALSO: Nicotine products almost as bad as smoking for foetus, research reveals

Alarm sounding in US
Heunicke went on to say that he wanted Sundhedsstyrelsen to monitor the situation abroad, including which initiatives the US government will embrace.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in the US revealed that all the cases involved e-cigarettes to some extent and occurred over a two-month period from June to August.

“CDC has been warning about the identified and potential dangers of e-cigarettes and vaping since these devices first appeared. E-cigarettes are not safe for youths, young adults, pregnant women, or adults who do not currently use tobacco products,” CDC wrote in a press statement.

Related News



Latest News

Activities
Art Review: Pure gold shining out between periods of blackness
National
Nationalistic youth organisation raising concern across Europe
National
Government reveals gaping hole in national finances
National
Darth Vaper: Denmark to look into e-cigarettes following US problems

About Us

CPHPOST weekly newsppaper - Danish news in English

Denmark's leading source for news in English. In addition to publishing the only regularly printed English-language newspaper in Denmark, we also provide constantly updated on-line news.

Advertise with us

The Copenhagen Post is the only English-language newspaper in Denmark reporting Danish news.

For all advertising enquiries, please contact :

Telephone: +45 9393 9201

Email: sales@cphpost.dk

Quick Links

Copyright 1997-2017 Online Post | All Rights Reserved
Copyright 1997-2017 Online Post | All Rights Reserved