 Daycare employee from Albertslund charged with abuse of 24 kids – The Post

Daycare employee from Albertslund charged with abuse of 24 kids

Case is being processed behind closed doors to protect the victims

The accused has admitted several incidents of child molestation (photo: Pixabay)
March 31st, 2017 2:17 pm| by Lucie Rychla
Facebooktwittergoogle_pluspinterestmail

A 46-year-old employee at a daycare centre in Albertslund Municipality west of Copenhagen has been accused of committing sexual offences against 24 children.

The man has been in custody since March 17, and during his court hearing he reportedly admitted a number of incidents of child molestation, including indecent exposure and other sexual acts.



READ MORE: Parents responsible for most child abuse cases

According to the police, the accused committed the crimes both at the daycare centre where he worked as well as at a scouts club in Brøndby where he volunteered.

A police officer, Ole Nielsen, has described the case as “very serious”.

In respect for the victims and due to the sensitivity of the case, the investigation will proceed behind closed doors.

Related News



Latest News

National
Danish government to curb students’ enrollment in English-language courses
Denmark
Daycare employee from Albertslund charged with abuse of 24 kids
International
Government launches national action plan for UN Global Goals
Culture
It’s like that: Run DMC coming to Denmark

About Us

CPHPOST weekly newsppaper - Danish news in English

Denmark's leading source for news in English. In addition to publishing the only regularly printed English-language newspaper in Denmark, we also provide constantly updated on-line news.

Advertise with us

The Copenhagen Post is the only English-language newspaper in Denmark reporting Danish news.

For all advertising enquiries, please contact :

Telephone: +45 3336 3300

Email: sales@cphpost.dk

Quick Links

Copyright 1997-2014 Online Post | All Rights Reserved
Copyright 1997-2015 Online Post | All Rights Reserved