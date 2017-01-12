Daycare employee from Albertslund charged with abuse of 24 kids

A 46-year-old employee at a daycare centre in Albertslund Municipality west of Copenhagen has been accused of committing sexual offences against 24 children.
The man has been in custody since March 17, and during his court hearing he reportedly admitted a number of incidents of child molestation, including indecent exposure and other sexual acts.
According to the police, the accused committed the crimes both at the daycare centre where he worked as well as at a scouts club in Brøndby where he volunteered.
A police officer, Ole Nielsen, has described the case as “very serious”.
In respect for the victims and due to the sensitivity of the case, the investigation will proceed behind closed doors.