Dazzling image displays Denmark by night … from space

Danish cosmos fans got a unique thrill this week when astronaut Andreas Mogensen posted an image of Denmark at night taken some 400 km above the earth’s surface. See a high-res version of the image here.

Mogensen, who made history when he became the first Dane in space in 2015, was sent the image by his Japanese colleague Kimiya Yui, who was on the International Space Station (ISS) at the same time.

”Unfortunately, I never got to see Denmark at night from the space station, but today @Astro_Kimiya showed my an image he took in 2015. We were on board simultaneously, but Kimiya was there for six months,” Mogensen wrote on Twitter.

A return to the cosmos?

Mogensen only spent eight days on ISS, but he did manage to snap some photos of Denmark during the day (see below).

His historic jaunt into space was one of the most covered events in the Danish news in 2015.

Mogensen recently told Videnskab.dk that he hopes to return to space sometime in the next three to five years.