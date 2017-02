DBU wants more home-grown talents in the Superliga

The Danish football association, the DBU, wants to see more talented Danish youngsters get match time in the Superliga and is considering a ‘carrot or stick’ concept.

DBU’s head of talent development, Flemming Berg, argues that Danish talents should be given more opportunities to play first-team football.

“We need to do something. As it currently stands, we still see many mediocre foreign players coming to the Superliga and taking the spots from our own talent,” Berg told Bold.dk.

“It’s an unfortunate development in Danish football, and it means we also need to consider if a ‘carrot or stick’ concept can change that.”

One of the options being investigated by the DBU is distributing part of the TV revenue money given to the clubs based on how many young Danish players clubs use in matches.

Transfer time

In related news, there was plenty of transfer action involving the Superliga and Danes playing abroad during the recently-closed winter transfer window.

Some of the more significant deals included Superliga leaders FC Copenhagen selling inspirational captain Thomas Delaney to Werder Bremen, while chasing rivals Brøndby and FC Midtjylland have both brought in more firepower in an attempt to bridge the gap.

Among the bigger deals involving clubs abroad, Brøndby has sold Andrew Hjulsager to Celta Vigo, FCM has offloaded Patrick Banggaard to Darmstadt, and Randers has shifted Mikael Ishak to Nüremburg.