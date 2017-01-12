 Dead WWII German pilot identified – The Post

Dead WWII German pilot identified

It has now been possible to put a name and rank on the German Messerschmitt pilot discovered by a schoolboy in a Danish bog

The ME109 pilot has now been positively identified (photo: German Federal Archives)
March 24th, 2017 11:37 am| by Stephen Gadd
Facebooktwittergoogle_pluspinterestmail

The German WWII pilot, whose remains were found by the side of his aircraft in Birkelse in Jutland two weeks ago, has now been identified as 19-year-old corporal Hans Wunderlich.

Although his dog-tags were missing and there was no serial number on the recovered parts of his aircraft, Deutsche Dienststelle in Berlin were able to positively identify him from information in his soldier’s book and through a handwritten note on the cover of a ration book, reports NORDJYSKE Stiftstidende.



READ ALSO: School project leads to sensational find of German WWII aircraft in Jutland

Wunderlich was born in Neusorg near the Czech border on 22 July 1925, and according to German archives he crashed on 10 October 1944. The incident was described as a “fatal crash in swampy ground. Recovery efforts were halted as they were in vain.”

Both Wunderlich’s parents and his sister are dead, and as the pilot was unmarried and childless, there are no immediate descendants. The pilot’s remains are at present in the forensic pathology department of Aarhus University.

The German war graves authority will now decide what to do with the body, but according to Lieutenant Colonel Hans Söchtig of the Deutsche Dienststelle, “he will probably be laid to rest in a war cemetery in Denmark.”



Latest News

Culture
Danish documentary key in South African wine drama
News
Critical in Cluj: Denmark looking for points in Romania
International
Danish PM to discuss Brexit strategy with top business people and union reps
Denmark
Dead WWII German pilot identified

About Us

CPHPOST weekly newsppaper - Danish news in English

Denmark's leading source for news in English. In addition to publishing the only regularly printed English-language newspaper in Denmark, we also provide constantly updated on-line news.

Advertise with us

The Copenhagen Post is the only English-language newspaper in Denmark reporting Danish news.

For all advertising enquiries, please contact :

Telephone: +45 3336 3300

Email: sales@cphpost.dk

Quick Links

Copyright 1997-2014 Online Post | All Rights Reserved
Copyright 1997-2015 Online Post | All Rights Reserved