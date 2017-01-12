Dead WWII German pilot identified

The German WWII pilot, whose remains were found by the side of his aircraft in Birkelse in Jutland two weeks ago, has now been identified as 19-year-old corporal Hans Wunderlich.

Although his dog-tags were missing and there was no serial number on the recovered parts of his aircraft, Deutsche Dienststelle in Berlin were able to positively identify him from information in his soldier’s book and through a handwritten note on the cover of a ration book, reports NORDJYSKE Stiftstidende.