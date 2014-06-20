In spite of some long-range forecasts suggesting this year’s winter would be one of the coldest in Denmark in years, average temperatures for December prove otherwise.
December was in fact warmer than November – for the first time since 1988.
According to the Danish Meteorological Institute (DMI), day temperatures in December averaged 4.7 degrees Celsius, while in November they averaged 4.0 C.
Meteorologist Lars Henriksen explained weather in Denmark was affected by low pressure from the west which has brought mild and moist air to the country.
High above the norm
In November 1988 temperatures averaged 3.7C, while December was slightly warmer with 3.9C.
However, the typical November is usually 3 degrees warmer than December, when the norm is 1,6 C.
Since the nationwide temperatures began being measured in 1874, there have been 7 other years when the December month was warmer than November: 1893, 1910, 1912, 1921, 1941, 1971 and 1985.
The biggest difference was recorded in 1921, when December temperatures averaged 1.1 degrees higher than in November.
New Year’s Eve weather
New Year’s Eve will be cloudy and misty, with a little drizzle here and there. More persistent rain will hit the northwest and then slowly move to south.
Night temperatures will be between 4-7 C, with fresh air blowing from the south-southwest. The wind will be stronger at the west coasts.
New Year’s Day will be cloudy and rainy with day temperatures between 5-8 C and fresh to strong wind in the west.
During the afternoon and night the sky will clear out. Night temperatures will drop to minus 2-3 degrees and there is a chance of snow.