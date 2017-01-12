Delaney Delight! Denmark show character in Yerevan

There won’t be any prizes for guessing who won the man-of-the-match (MOM) in Denmark’s 4-1 World Cup qualifier win over Armenia in Group E in Yerevan this evening.

With a hat-trick from midfield, including two headers and a long blast to put the game away for the Danes, Thomas Delaney would be the obvious answer. But it didn’t always look like a Dane would get MOM.

Armenia struck first inside the first ten minutes as Ruslan Koryan cracked an absolute screamer from outside the box.

In a game that the Danes had to win to continue to cling to their 2018 World Cup hopes, it was starting to look like one of those nights – typical as it came fresh off the fantastic result against Poland on Friday night.

Bookings avoided

But then the Delaney show came to the rescue. A powerful header had the Danes level on 16 minutes, before an Eriksen free-kick half an hour in put the Danes in charge.

A few good chances were squandered in the second half before Delaney completed his masterpiece with a long-range effort with 10 minutes to go and another header from a last second corner.

But what was even perhaps more important, aside from the win, is that both Delaney and Eriksen avoided being booked and will be available for the big showdown game against Montenegro next month.

The Danes actually currently sit on top of the group on 16 points – although Poland and Montenegro both kick off shortly and could put Denmark back in third again should they win their matches.