 Democracy and freedom of movement on the agenda at 70th Nordic Council – The Post

Democracy and freedom of movement on the agenda at 70th Nordic Council

Foreign minister focused on ensuring rule-based international co-operation tightening up security in the Baltic Sea

The flags will be flying for the next three days in Oslo (photo: The Nordic Council of Ministers and The Nordic Council)
October 30th, 2018 3:45 pm| by Maneesh Venkatesh
Facebooktwittergoogle_pluspinterestmail

The 70th Session of the Nordic Council kicked off today in Oslo with a strong focus on regional security, freedom of movement, the future of democracy and better co-operation over legislation.

Among those representing Denmark at the three-day conference, which concludes on November 1, were Anders Samuelsen, the foreign minister, and Eva Kjer Hansen, the minister for Nordic co-operation.

Samuelsen stated that he would be working to ensure rule-based international co-operation, as well as security situations in the Baltic Sea region.

More dynamism
While Hansen has said her focus will be on obtaining “concrete results from the co-operation” with a hope that more “dynamism” will be visible.

Recent reform has not effective enough and Hansen would like to see more benchmarks set regarding future co-operation.

The Nordic Council is the official body for formal inter-parliamentary co-operation among Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway and Sweden as well as the Faroe Islands, Greenland and Åland Islands.

Related News



Latest News

Culture
Irish ambassador recalls The Troubles two decades after helping to end them
International
Democracy and freedom of movement on the agenda at 70th Nordic Council
Activities
Ballet Review: Ghosts of the modern age lurking to troll you
International
Danish politicians accuse Trump of ‘fake news’ over US report

About Us

CPHPOST weekly newsppaper - Danish news in English

Denmark's leading source for news in English. In addition to publishing the only regularly printed English-language newspaper in Denmark, we also provide constantly updated on-line news.

Advertise with us

The Copenhagen Post is the only English-language newspaper in Denmark reporting Danish news.

For all advertising enquiries, please contact :

Telephone: +45 9393 9201

Email: sales@cphpost.dk

Quick Links

Copyright 1997-2017 Online Post | All Rights Reserved
Copyright 1997-2017 Online Post | All Rights Reserved