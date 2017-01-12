Denmark 2019, or Deep South 1919, asks politician after racist targets his campaign poster

Some 13 parties have been confirmed for the 2019 General Election on June 5, and it’s fair to say that many of them are openly anti-immigrant, and that two of them – Strum Kurs and Nye Borgerlig – are overtly racist.

Some might argue this is a good thing, as the racist, xenophobic and Islamophobic voters will be spread so thinly, they will get a limited number of representatives in Parliament.

Defaced by racism

But just try telling that to David Munis Zepernick, a Frederiksberg councillor for Radikale, who is currently campaigning to be elected as a MEP on May 26.

On his way to Copenhagen Airport this morning, Zepernick paused to glance at one of his campaign posters near the Forum Metro station in his home district and was dismayed to see the word “Nigger-elsker” (nigger lover) had been scrawled next to his image.

Is this really 2019?

“This is Denmark 2019, and not the old South a 100 years ago,” he told CPH POST.

“I honestly thought this particular wording went out of fashion decades ago.”

Strong liberal voice

Like many, Zepernick has been alarmed by the rapid endorsement of Strum Kurs and growing popularity of populist politicians like its leader Rasmus Paludan.

“Now it looks as if racism is showing its ugly face again and, a bit surprisingly, right here in my own quiet and peaceful municipality of Frederiksberg,” he continued.

“The whole thing makes me even more convinced that the political climate locally, nationally, and on the European scene needs a strong liberal voice countering the extreme right-wing nationalist.”