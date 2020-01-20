Denmark a European leader when it comes to Brain Business Jobs

According to a new report from the European Centre for Entrepreneurship and Policy Reform, Denmark is among the top countries in Europe when it comes to Brain Business Jobs.

The report, entitled ‘The Geography of Europe’s Brain Business’, ranked Denmark third overall behind leaders Switzerland and Sweden.

Almost 9 percent of Denmark’s working-age population are employed in knowledge-intensive occupations, making the country just one of seven in Europe to have a share higher than 8 percent – along with the top two, Netherlands, Luxembourg, the UK and Germany.

“The main strength is in pharmaceuticals, where Denmark alongside Switzerland and Ireland has the strongest concentration of knowledge jobs in Europe. Publishing and R&D are other strengths. Denmark is also strong in the film/TV/music and design & other creative professions,” the report stated.

“The weaknesses exist in telecom, advertising and market research, IT services, and head offices & management.”

Southern struggles

Denmark and Iceland are the only two countries in which the concentration of Brain Business Jobs has declined since 2014.

Iceland, Finland and Norway were in the 6-8 percent rating, making the Nordics the leading greater region in Europe.

Meanwhile, southern Europe struggled as a region, with Spain, Greece and Italy all having shares of under 4.5 percent.

The report also highlighted a surge in Brain Business Jobs in central and eastern Europe over the past five years.