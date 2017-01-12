 Denmark agrees to use organs from donors with heart problems – The Post

Denmark agrees to use organs from donors with heart problems

New technology could see donations rise by upwards of 40 percent

40 Danes died waiting for organs last year (photo: Pixabay)
May 1st, 2019 10:22 am| by Christian W

There is some good news for the close to 500 Danes currently on the national waiting list for an organ donation.

Parliament has unanimously agreed to change the current organ donation process so that more organs can be donated in the future.

“By ushering in a cardiovascular death criteria, as we are preparing to do in Denmark, we can get up to 20-40 percent more organs – without more people being signed up [as organ donors],” the health minister, Ellen Trane Nørby, told DR Nyheder.

Nørby underlined that contemporary technology makes it possible to harvest organs from people who die due to cardiovascular problems.

READ MORE: Danish organ donors are getting older

Will make a difference
Since 1990, organs have been used from patients who have been declared brain dead, but the new change means that heart patients will also be included as donors from 2020.

It is estimated that the new legislation will ensure that upwards of 35 extra organs will be donated annually. Last year, 40 people in Denmark died waiting for a new organ.

Almost 1.1 million Danes have decided whether or not to become an organ donor via the donor registry – with close to 64,000 saying no.

