Denmark among best countries for the elderly 

Denmark isn’t a bad place to spend your golden years, according to an index compiled by UK chairlift firm Handicare.

The index ranked Denmark second overall behind Finland and just ahead of the likes of the Netherlands, Switzerland and Australia.

“The results are conclusive, with Finland and Denmark taking the top two places!” the report stated.

“It will be interesting to see how the rankings might change over time. Hopefully, the UK can look at the areas where there is room for improvement and climb the table a little.”

READ ALSO: Denmark tops anti-corruption index

Happy and healthy

The index was produced by combining several parameters, such as quality of healthcare, life expectancy, global peace, happiness, property prices and pension age.

Austria, Canada, Norway, New Zealand and Spain completed the top 10, while other notables included Sweden (12), Germany (15), the UK (17), Japan (19), South Korea (25), the US (28), Mexico (41), India (59), Brazil (81) and Russia (82).

At the bottom, Iraq finished last, preceded by Kenya, Ukraine, Venezuela and Cambodia.

Check out the entire index here.