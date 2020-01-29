 Denmark among best countries for the elderly  - The Post

Denmark among best countries for the elderly 

Danes ranked second behind Finland on new Handicare index 

Blowing bubbles in Denmark (photo: Pixabay)
January 29th, 2020 9:26 am| by Christian W

Denmark isn’t a bad place to spend your golden years, according to an index compiled by UK chairlift firm Handicare. 

The index ranked Denmark second overall behind Finland and just ahead of the likes of the Netherlands, Switzerland and Australia. 

“The results are conclusive, with Finland and Denmark taking the top two places!” the report stated. 

“It will be interesting to see how the rankings might change over time. Hopefully, the UK can look at the areas where there is room for improvement and climb the table a little.” 

READ ALSO: Denmark tops anti-corruption index

Happy and healthy
The index was produced by combining several parameters, such as quality of healthcare, life expectancy, global peace, happiness, property prices and pension age. 

Austria, Canada, Norway, New Zealand and Spain completed the top 10, while other notables included Sweden (12), Germany (15), the UK (17), Japan (19), South Korea (25), the US (28), Mexico (41), India (59), Brazil (81) and Russia (82). 

At the bottom, Iraq finished last, preceded by Kenya, Ukraine, Venezuela and Cambodia. 

Check out the entire index here. 

Related News



Latest News

Activities
Theatre Preview: Three in a bed, two casts, and the one and only Harold Pinter
Local
Construction begins on new DFDS headquarters in Copenhagen Harbour 
Local
Copenhagen bus line protesting against itself 
International
Denmark among best countries for the elderly 

About Us

CPHPOST weekly newsppaper - Danish news in English

Denmark's leading source for news in English. In addition to publishing the only regularly printed English-language newspaper in Denmark, we also provide constantly updated on-line news.

Advertise with us

The Copenhagen Post is the only English-language newspaper in Denmark reporting Danish news.

For all advertising enquiries, please contact :

Telephone: +45 9393 9201

Email: sales@cphpost.dk

Quick Links

Copyright 1997-2017 Online Post | All Rights Reserved
Copyright 1997-2017 Online Post | All Rights Reserved