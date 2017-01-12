 Denmark among countries undergoing most rapid temperature change – The Post

Denmark among countries undergoing most rapid temperature change

Temperatures have increased over twice as much as the global average

Danes have seen a 1.2 degree temperature rise since 1999 (photo: Pixabay)
April 2nd, 2019 10:38 am| by Christian W
Facebooktwittergoogle_pluspinterestmail

The first Global Conference on Synergies between the 2030 Agenda and Paris Agreement is currently being held in Copenhagen, and perhaps the Danish capital is the perfect city the host the event – for more reasons than one.

That’s because, aside from being a global leader in green solutions, a new report has documented that over the past 20-30 years Denmark has seen a temperature increase that is twice as high as the rest of the planet.

The figures, published by the Climatic Research Unit and the Hadley Centre (HadCRUT4) in the UK, showed that the average temperature in Denmark has increased by 1.02 degrees over the past three decades – twice as much as the global average increase of 0.43 degrees.

READ MORE: Youth climate protests: Striking urgency into the establishment to effect change … today

21st century roast
The spike is even more extreme when looking at the past two decades. Since 1999, the average temperature in Denmark has shot up by 1.2 degrees – compared to 0.52 globally. In fact, last year ended up being the second warmest in recorded history, and 13 of Denmark’s 20 warmest years have been in the 21st century.

Aside from Denmark, other countries to experience similar temperature increases were Norway, Sweden and Canada.

The rise in temperature can have a long range of consequences, such as rising sea levels, flooding, heatwaves and more forest fires.

Related News



Latest News

Activities
Coming up Soon at About Town: Saluting a spring rich in stage shows, super suds and street life
International
Denmark among countries undergoing most rapid temperature change
Local
More non-western youngsters accepting of homosexuality
Community
Six reasons expats fail in their goals

About Us

CPHPOST weekly newsppaper - Danish news in English

Denmark's leading source for news in English. In addition to publishing the only regularly printed English-language newspaper in Denmark, we also provide constantly updated on-line news.

Advertise with us

The Copenhagen Post is the only English-language newspaper in Denmark reporting Danish news.

For all advertising enquiries, please contact :

Telephone: +45 9393 9201

Email: sales@cphpost.dk

Quick Links

Copyright 1997-2017 Online Post | All Rights Reserved
Copyright 1997-2017 Online Post | All Rights Reserved