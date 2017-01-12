 Denmark among most influential countries in the EU – The Post

Denmark among most influential countries in the EU

Other EU member states prefer working with Danes

It was good EU news for Denmark (photo: Pixabay)
May 3rd, 2019 10:38 am| by Christian W

According to a new survey from the University of Gothenburg in Sweden, Denmark is among the top five most influential countries in the EU.

The survey showed that among the other member states Denmark is one of the countries considered a preferred co-operation partner, and that Denmark is clearly punching above its weight in terms of wielding influence in the Council of the EU.

“I’m very pleased that we can now document that Denmark is among the most preferred co-operation partners in the EU. I think Denmark’s reputation as a credible, professional and pragmatic country is essential for our ability to gain more influence than what our size really justifies,” said the foreign minister, Anders Samuelsen.

Filling the Brexit void
Aside from Denmark, the other five countries in the top five were Germany, France, the Netherlands and Sweden, while the UK’s reputation has taken a serious nosedive recently due to the Brexit situation.

The survey builds on a considerable number of centrally-placed sources who work with EU decision-making in the EU and focuses on who other country representatives prefer to partner up with in order to achieve influence.

“The result shows that our systematic efforts to generate new Danish alliances and co-operation partners after the Brexit vote have borne fruit. It is critical that Denmark actively prepares for being able to gain more influence in the EU – particularly when our British friends have stepped out,” said Samuelsen.

