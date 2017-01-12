Denmark among most innovative countries in the world

Denmark remains one of the world’s most innovative countries in the world, according to the freshly-published 2019 Global Innovation Index (GII).

Compiled annually by the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO), the index ranked Denmark 7th, an increase of one spot compared to last year.

“Denmark remains in the top 15 in all GII pillars, and improves its position in 4 of the pillars: Human capital and research (4th, up by 2), Infrastructure (6th, up by 9), Business sophistication (9th, up by 5), and Knowledge and technology outputs (14th, up by 1),” the report found.

“In Human capital and research, the most notable improvement is in the Education sub-pillar (2nd), notably because of sustained high levels of expenditure on education. In Infrastructure, increases are observed in ICTs (2nd) and General infrastructure (33rd) and, in particular, in indicators ICT use (1st), Government’s online service (1st), E-participation (1st), and Logistics performance (8th).”

Supreme Swiss

The index ranks the innovation performance of almost 130 countries and economies around the world and for the ninth-straight year, Switzerland finishes number one, with Sweden, the US, the Netherlands and the UK rounding out the top 5.

Finland, Denmark, Singapore, Germany and Israel complete the top 10 with the likes of South Korea, Ireland, China, Japan, France, Canada, Norway and Iceland all finishing in the top 20.

Other notables included Australia (22), Russia (46), India (52), Mexico (56), South Africa (63), Brazil (66), Kenya (77), Indonesia (85) and Nigeria (114). Yemen finished rock bottom and was preceded by Burundi, Niger, Togo and Guinea.

See the entire rankings and read the report here (in English).