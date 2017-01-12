 Denmark among top countries in the world for lifestyle balance – The Post

Denmark among top countries in the world for lifestyle balance

Low working hours and lots of annual leave push Danes to third overall

You can’t complain about Denmark’s work/life balance (photo: Pixabay)
August 28th, 2019 9:37 am| by Christian W

If you’ve lived and worked in Denmark for any amount of time, you’ll probably have noticed that the Danes are out of the office – or abroad on holiday – more often than people from other countries you might have experienced.

That, combined with their high score on the happiness spectrum, means there’s little surprise that the Denmark is ranked among the best countries in the world when it comes to their lifestyle balance.

“Denmark comes in closely behind Austria with an overall score of 84.3 out of 100. Employees in Denmark work three hours a week less than those in the USA and earn 25 more days [based on minimum holiday allowance: zero vs 25] of annual leave,” the report found.

“Residents are amongst some of the happiest in the world with a happiness score of 9.8 out of 10 – not to mention 54 percent of residents are said to be getting between seven and eight hours of sleep every night, making Denmark one of the best countries in the world for lifestyle.”

READ ALSO: Copenhagen among most attractive cities in the world to live in

Life is good
Denmark ranked third overall, behind leaders Luxembourg and Austria and ahead of Norway and Finland. Sweden, France, Belarus, the Netherlands and Switzerland completed the top 10.

The index, published by an online resource for sleep education, Sleep Junkie, ranked countries based on a number of parameters, such as happiness, work hours, annual leave, life expectancy and sleep scores.

 See the entire ranking here (in English).

The news comes just a couple of weeks after Copenhagen was ranked second in the world when it comes to being an attractive city to live in.

Related News



Latest News

Local
Local Round-Up: Another explosion rocks Greater Copenhagen
Business
Copenhagen Airport sixth best in Europe for passenger-friendliness
Local
Copenhagen city bikes struck by wave of vandalism
Denmark
Stop at the Viking traffic lights or Erik the Red will cut you in half

About Us

CPHPOST weekly newsppaper - Danish news in English

Denmark's leading source for news in English. In addition to publishing the only regularly printed English-language newspaper in Denmark, we also provide constantly updated on-line news.

Advertise with us

The Copenhagen Post is the only English-language newspaper in Denmark reporting Danish news.

For all advertising enquiries, please contact :

Telephone: +45 9393 9201

Email: sales@cphpost.dk

Quick Links

Copyright 1997-2017 Online Post | All Rights Reserved
Copyright 1997-2017 Online Post | All Rights Reserved