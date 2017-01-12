Denmark among top countries in the world for lifestyle balance

If you’ve lived and worked in Denmark for any amount of time, you’ll probably have noticed that the Danes are out of the office – or abroad on holiday – more often than people from other countries you might have experienced.

That, combined with their high score on the happiness spectrum, means there’s little surprise that the Denmark is ranked among the best countries in the world when it comes to their lifestyle balance.

“Denmark comes in closely behind Austria with an overall score of 84.3 out of 100. Employees in Denmark work three hours a week less than those in the USA and earn 25 more days [based on minimum holiday allowance: zero vs 25] of annual leave,” the report found.

“Residents are amongst some of the happiest in the world with a happiness score of 9.8 out of 10 – not to mention 54 percent of residents are said to be getting between seven and eight hours of sleep every night, making Denmark one of the best countries in the world for lifestyle.”

Life is good

Denmark ranked third overall, behind leaders Luxembourg and Austria and ahead of Norway and Finland. Sweden, France, Belarus, the Netherlands and Switzerland completed the top 10.

The index, published by an online resource for sleep education, Sleep Junkie, ranked countries based on a number of parameters, such as happiness, work hours, annual leave, life expectancy and sleep scores.

See the entire ranking here (in English).

The news comes just a couple of weeks after Copenhagen was ranked second in the world when it comes to being an attractive city to live in.