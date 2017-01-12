 Denmark among top ten vegan countries in Europe – The Post

Denmark among top ten vegan countries in Europe

Copenhagen just missed out on the top 10 for cities

Veganism on the rise in Denmark and abroad (photo: Pixabay)
March 6th, 2019 2:22 pm| by Christian W
Facebooktwittergoogle_pluspinterestmail

You probably wouldn’t think it, considering the vast amounts and varieties of meat the Danes enjoy devouring at any given moment, but Denmark was apparently among the top vegan countries in Europe last year.

According to a new study published by the online cookbook Chef’s Pencil, Denmark was the seventh-best country in Europe for vegans in 2018 with a ‘Vegan Popularity Score’ of 55.

“A bit of a surprise entry at number 7, Denmark is hardly a land of plenty for plant-based seekers. Happycow says eating vegan is a constant challenge in this Nordic world, and with a population of 5.77 million it supports just 499 vegan restaurants,” the report found.

“It’s likely Denmark got so high up the charts because of the lively vegan scene in Copenhagen. But that might all be soon to change with the new ‘Quit Meat’ helpline, helping to ease meat lovers into a healthier diet.”

READ MORE: Guess who’s back! Noma makes triumphant return to Michelin heaven

V for Veganism
The UK topped the list with a commanding score of 98, followed by Sweden (84), Ireland (62), Austria (60) and Germany (59). Finland (57), Denmark, Switzerland (53), Norway (47) and the Netherlands (46) completed the top 10.

Copenhagen also scored well in the city rankings, coming in 12th in Europe with a ‘Vegan Popularity Score’ of 44.

The UK dominated the top five for cities, led by Bristol (100), Edinburgh (75), Manchester (67), and London and Glasgow (both 66).  Gothenburg (60) came sixth, while Stockholm and Berlin (both 59), Amsterdam (54) and Birmingham rounded up the top 10.

Chef’s Pencil investigated data using Google Trends to analyse search interest level from veganism across Europe and found that vegan-related searches were at an all-time high locally in Denmark as well as globally.

Related News



Latest News

Denmark
Attempted deportation turns violent at rejected asylum-seekers centre
International
Denmark among top ten vegan countries in Europe
National
Politician accused of attempted murder found dead
National
Increasing numbers of adults living in Denmark can’t vote

About Us

CPHPOST weekly newsppaper - Danish news in English

Denmark's leading source for news in English. In addition to publishing the only regularly printed English-language newspaper in Denmark, we also provide constantly updated on-line news.

Advertise with us

The Copenhagen Post is the only English-language newspaper in Denmark reporting Danish news.

For all advertising enquiries, please contact :

Telephone: +45 9393 9201

Email: sales@cphpost.dk

Quick Links

Copyright 1997-2017 Online Post | All Rights Reserved
Copyright 1997-2017 Online Post | All Rights Reserved