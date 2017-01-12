 Denmark among world’s most peaceful countries – The Post

Denmark among world’s most peaceful countries

Danes ranked fifth on Global Peace Index

That peaceful, easy feeling can be found in Denmark (photo: Pixabay)
June 14th, 2019 9:45 am| by Christian W

From a relaxed work-life balance to low crime levels, life in Denmark is probably pretty chill compared to most places.

According to the freshly-published 2019 Global Peace Index, Denmark is among the most peaceful countries in the world – coming in fifth behind leaders Iceland, New Zealand, Portugal and Austria.

The Danes dropped one spot compared to last year thanks to Portugal jumping up two spots from fifth to third.

“Iceland remains the most peaceful country in the world – a position it has held since 2008. It is joined at the top of the index by New Zealand, Austria, Portugal, and Denmark. Bhutan has recorded the largest improvement of any country in the top 20, rising 43 places in the last 12 years,” the index report stated.

READ ALSO: Denmark remains on top of rule of law index

US and Russia struggling
The index ranks countries based on 24 parameters spread across the three main domains: Safety and Security, Ongoing Conflict, and Militarisation.

Canada, Singapore, Slovenia, Japan and the Czech Republic completed the top 10, while other notables included Australia (13), Finland (14), Sweden (18), Norway (20), Germany (22), the UK (45), South Korea (55), France (60), China (110), Brazil (116), the US (128), India (141) and Russia (154).

Afghanistan was ranked last at 163rd, just ahead of Syria, South Sudan, Yemen and Iraq.

