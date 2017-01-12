 Denmark and Japan celebrating diplomatic anniversary in style – The Post

Denmark and Japan celebrating diplomatic anniversary in style

From exhibitions and art to jazz and performance, 2017 will be brimming with Japanese culture

Empire of the Sun shining brightly in Denmark this year (photo: Culture Ministry)
January 17th, 2017 4:00 pm| by Christian W
Denmark and Japan will celebrate 150 years of diplomatic relations by launching a joint culture initiative this week.

Crown Prince Frederik, the culture minister, Mette Bock, and the interim Japanese foreign minister, Nobuo Kishi, will kick off proceedings with the opening of the special exhibition ‘Japanomania in the Nordics 1875-1918’ tomorrow at the National Gallery of Denmark.


20th century Danish design, for example, was heavily influenced by Japanese art.

Essential impact
“The many years of close relations between Denmark and Japan have had an essential impact on Danish culture,” said Bock.

“And the exhibition at the National Gallery of Denmark is a fine expression for how Denmark’s cultural history has been inspired by Japanese tradition. I’m pleased that the museum will also unveil the original treaty from 1867.”

The culture effort will consist of exhibitions, concerts, animation and film festivals, theatre, art and a focus on architecture, and craftsmanship and design in an initiative that will run for the duration of 2017.

 

Denmark-Japan 2017 events include:


Museum exhibitions
Opening Denmark-Japan 2017 in connection with the opening of the exhibition ‘Japanomania in the North, 1875-1918’ at the National Gallery of Art (18 January)

National Gallery of Denmark ‘Japanomania in the North, 1875-1918’ (Exhibition period: January 19 to April 23, smk.dk)

Faaborg Museum: ‘Johannes Larsen and Japanese woodcut art’ (Exhibition period: 1 April to 31 December)

Frederiksberg Museums Cisternerne: ‘Sambuichi × cisterns’ (Exhibition period: 20 March to 1 February 2018)

Bornholm Museum, Hjorths Fabrik: ‘Contemporary Japanese Crafts’. The exhibition shows the glass works of Momoo Omro; ceramic work by Katsunori Yaoita, Shinsuke Iwami, Nao Oshima, Kano Takero, Arisa Kawai; graphic works of Yumeno Goma; lacquer work of Ken Noguchi and work in paper Hatanowataru working paper (Exhibition period June 23 to September 22)

Kings Collection, Amalienborg: ‘Japan and the Japanese-Semitism in the Royal Family’ (Exhibition Period: Summer 2017)

Crafts and design
A Petersen Collection & Craft: ‘Japan-Denmark, two countries, 12 months, 2017’. Exhibition in co-operation with the crafts and design agency Wise Wise (Exhibition period: January 19 to December 31)

A Petersen Collection & Craft: ‘Japan-Denmark, two countries, 12 months, 2017’. Exhibition in collaboration with designer Tomoyuki Matsuoka (Exhibition period: May 4 to December 31)

A Petersen Collection & Craft: ‘Japan-Denmark, two countries, 12 months, 2017’. Exhibition in co-operation with furniture producer Kitani (Exhibition period: early September to December 31)

The Royal Danish Academy of Fine Arts, Schools of Architecture, Design and Conservation ‘Workshop, lectures and educational programs. Japan – Denmark Craft & Design Exchange’.

Japanese students visit KADK in November 2016 and along with Danish furniture designers from KADK participate in a workshop with associated professor Keita Tatara from KIT. Japanese and Danish students then work in parallel to create an exhibition displayed in Kyoto, Japan, in February 2017. (Pathway: from November 2016 to March 2017).

 

Design Museum Denmark: ‘Learning from Japan’ (Exhibition period: ongoing, ends September 24) ‘

Architecture
Fukutake Foundation, the Danish Arts Foundation, scholarships and project support committee KADK, Aarhus School of Architecture and DAC: ‘Architecture, Art and regional development – in dialogue with Fukutake Foundation, Naoshima Island, Japan’ – symposia for politicians, foundations, architects and artists. (6 June in Copenhagen and on June 7 in Aarhus)

Productions
Culture Office: ‘Mini-festival, Modern Japanese Rakugo performance –storytelling, methods and techniques’ (May 5-7)

Paintings
Nikolaj Kunsthal: Group exhibition of Japanese contemporary art (Exhibition period: 2 June to 6 August 2017)

Trinity, Round Tower: Kaspar Bonnén and a Japanese artist (25 Nov 2017-14 Jan 2018)

Music
JazzHouse: A strong co-operation between Tokyo Jazz, Super Deluxe, Denmark Jazz, JazzHouse and SNYK presents the Danish part of the project ‘Opposite’where Japanese bands take over Jazz House (July 12-16)

DR Big Band: big band plays in the DR Concert Hall with Japanese leading Japanese soloists (October 3

South Jutland Symphony Orchestra: Symphony Concert with maestro Yuri Nitta and concert violinist and Shion Minami. Works by Kuhlau, Gade and Nielsen. (October 5 in Sønderborg, October 6 in Haderslev)

Animation
The Animation Centre, Viborg: Closed industrial symposium with leading Danish and Japanese animation companies (September 29)

The Animation Centre, Viborg Exhibition and workshop and animation battle for a wide audience with Japanese animators (September 29-October 1)

Other events
Japanese kite festival, Fano (month of June)

For events taking part in Japan read more here (in English).

