Denmark and Japan celebrating diplomatic anniversary in style

Museum exhibitions

Opening Denmark-Japan 2017 in connection with the opening of the exhibition ‘Japanomania in the North, 1875-1918’ at the National Gallery of Art (18 January)

National Gallery of Denmark ‘Japanomania in the North, 1875-1918’ (Exhibition period: January 19 to April 23, smk.dk)

Faaborg Museum: ‘Johannes Larsen and Japanese woodcut art’ (Exhibition period: 1 April to 31 December)

Frederiksberg Museums Cisternerne: ‘Sambuichi × cisterns’ (Exhibition period: 20 March to 1 February 2018)

Bornholm Museum, Hjorths Fabrik: ‘Contemporary Japanese Crafts’. The exhibition shows the glass works of Momoo Omro; ceramic work by Katsunori Yaoita, Shinsuke Iwami, Nao Oshima, Kano Takero, Arisa Kawai; graphic works of Yumeno Goma; lacquer work of Ken Noguchi and work in paper Hatanowataru working paper (Exhibition period June 23 to September 22)

Kings Collection, Amalienborg: ‘Japan and the Japanese-Semitism in the Royal Family’ (Exhibition Period: Summer 2017)

Crafts and design

A Petersen Collection & Craft: ‘Japan-Denmark, two countries, 12 months, 2017’. Exhibition in co-operation with the crafts and design agency Wise Wise (Exhibition period: January 19 to December 31)

A Petersen Collection & Craft: ‘Japan-Denmark, two countries, 12 months, 2017’. Exhibition in collaboration with designer Tomoyuki Matsuoka (Exhibition period: May 4 to December 31)

A Petersen Collection & Craft: ‘Japan-Denmark, two countries, 12 months, 2017’. Exhibition in co-operation with furniture producer Kitani (Exhibition period: early September to December 31)

The Royal Danish Academy of Fine Arts, Schools of Architecture, Design and Conservation ‘Workshop, lectures and educational programs. Japan – Denmark Craft & Design Exchange’.

Japanese students visit KADK in November 2016 and along with Danish furniture designers from KADK participate in a workshop with associated professor Keita Tatara from KIT. Japanese and Danish students then work in parallel to create an exhibition displayed in Kyoto, Japan, in February 2017. (Pathway: from November 2016 to March 2017).

Design Museum Denmark: ‘Learning from Japan’ (Exhibition period: ongoing, ends September 24) ‘

Architecture

Fukutake Foundation, the Danish Arts Foundation, scholarships and project support committee KADK, Aarhus School of Architecture and DAC: ‘Architecture, Art and regional development – in dialogue with Fukutake Foundation, Naoshima Island, Japan’ – symposia for politicians, foundations, architects and artists. (6 June in Copenhagen and on June 7 in Aarhus)

Productions

Culture Office: ‘Mini-festival, Modern Japanese Rakugo performance –storytelling, methods and techniques’ (May 5-7)

Paintings

Nikolaj Kunsthal: Group exhibition of Japanese contemporary art (Exhibition period: 2 June to 6 August 2017)

Trinity, Round Tower: Kaspar Bonnén and a Japanese artist (25 Nov 2017-14 Jan 2018)

Music

JazzHouse: A strong co-operation between Tokyo Jazz, Super Deluxe, Denmark Jazz, JazzHouse and SNYK presents the Danish part of the project ‘Opposite’where Japanese bands take over Jazz House (July 12-16)

DR Big Band: big band plays in the DR Concert Hall with Japanese leading Japanese soloists (October 3

South Jutland Symphony Orchestra: Symphony Concert with maestro Yuri Nitta and concert violinist and Shion Minami. Works by Kuhlau, Gade and Nielsen. (October 5 in Sønderborg, October 6 in Haderslev)

Animation

The Animation Centre, Viborg: Closed industrial symposium with leading Danish and Japanese animation companies (September 29)

The Animation Centre, Viborg Exhibition and workshop and animation battle for a wide audience with Japanese animators (September 29-October 1)

Other events

Japanese kite festival, Fano (month of June)

For events taking part in Japan read more here (in English).