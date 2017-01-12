 Denmark and Republic of Ireland in dour 0-0 stalemate – The Post

Denmark and Republic of Ireland in dour 0-0 stalemate

Everything to play for in Dublin on Tuesday night

It was mission accomplished for the Irish (photo: screenshot)
November 11th, 2017 10:51 pm| by Ben Hamilton
Facebooktwittergoogle_pluspinterestmail

Denmark have been held to a 0-0 draw at the Telia Parken stadium tonight in the first leg of their 2018 World Cup playoff against the Republic of Ireland.

The two sides will now reconvene at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin on Tuesday where Denmark will know that a score draw in 90 minutes will see them through to Russia on the away goals rule.

As quick as Linford
But that will require them to do what they couldn’t manage tonight in front of a partisan crowd: get the better of an inspired goalkeeper, Darren Randolph, and a resolute defence in which right back Cyrus Christie had a particularly good game.

In fact, Christie came the closest to securing Ireland that all important away goal. In a strong final five minutes of the first half for the Republic, he explosively cut in from the right flank to find himself one-on-one with Kasper Schmeichel, and the big Leicester keeper didn’t really know much about the save.

Three close calls
Denmark themselves came close to scoring on three occasions. After 13 minutes, Randolph made a superb double save after a fine defence-splitting, cross-diagonal ball from Simon Kjær.

After 34 minutes, Pione Sisto had the ball teed up from 11 metres out but pushed his shot wide.

And then in the final minute of normal time, Yussuf Poulsen should have done better with a close-range header that Randolph clawed over.

Settle for the 0-0
Christian Eriksen, on a long scoring streak for his country, looked his country’s biggest threat, but by the end of the night he was hoofing it along with the rest of his team, as they sank to their opponents’ level.

It wasn’t pretty at times, and the visitors weren’t the only ones to take a cautious approach.

Ahead of the game, Danish coach Age Hareide had said he would settle for a 0-0 draw, as he would be more confident of his side scoring in Dublin.

Related News



Latest News

News
Denmark and Republic of Ireland in dour 0-0 stalemate
Activities
Performance Preview: Planet Trump: The Farce Awakens
Opinion
Crazier than Christmas: The Han(d) Solo of comedic resource
News
Copenhagen braced for fan invasion ahead of Ireland showdown

About Us

CPHPOST weekly newsppaper - Danish news in English

Denmark's leading source for news in English. In addition to publishing the only regularly printed English-language newspaper in Denmark, we also provide constantly updated on-line news.

Advertise with us

The Copenhagen Post is the only English-language newspaper in Denmark reporting Danish news.

For all advertising enquiries, please contact :

Telephone: +45 3336 3300

Email: sales@cphpost.dk

Quick Links

Copyright 1997-2017 Online Post | All Rights Reserved
Copyright 1997-2017 Online Post | All Rights Reserved