Denmark approves Baltic pipeline to Poland

Earlier this month, Russia stepped up pressure in an attempt to get Denmark to approve letting the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline pass through Danish waters.

But while that green light remains to be seen, now the Danish energy agency, Energistyrelsen, has now approved the Baltic Pipe link traversing Danish territory on its way from Norway to Poland.

“Baltic Pipe is expected to contribute to a Polish transition from coal to natural gas, and thus reduce greenhouse emissions,” Energistyrelsen wrote.

“Moreover, it is believed that the Baltic Pipe will increase supply security for natural gas in Denmark, as the Danish gas system will have direct access to the Norwegian Europipe II link.”

Russians still waiting

The pipeline is scheduled to land in Denmark from the North Sea at Hostrup Beach I west Jutland, go across Funen to Faxe in Zealand, before heading to Poland via the Baltic Sea.

Work on the pipeline is expected to commence sometime in 2020.

Meanwhile, there is no news regarding the contentious Nord Stream 2 pipeline yet, despite the Russian government applying pressure earlier in October.