Denmark asks UN for quota refugees again

Following a couple of years of not accepting quota refugees, Denmark is gearing up to once again permit the vulnerable group to enter the country.

Earlier this month, new immigration minister Mattias Tesfaye informed the UNHCR that Denmark would once again begin receiving quota refugees – starting already in 2019.

“It’s too early to say when the first quota refugees can be welcomed and the precise number for 2019 has yet to be ascertained,” Tesfaye told Politiken newspaper.

DF: Broken promise

The decision, which was among the points the new Socialdemokratiet-led government highlighted in its platform in the wake of its general election win in June, will take some time to implement due to a few practical steps that the authorities will need to take.

Before Denmark put a stop to its quota refugee intake a few years ago, the country took in about 500 quota refugees annually.

Dansk Folkeparti contends that reintroducing quota refugees is a bad idea and accused Socialdemokratiet of breaking its election promise that it would continue a stern policy on immigration if elected.

Denmark hasn’t taken in quota refugees since 2015 and in late 2018 a number of mayors in Denmark said their municipalities were once again prepared to take in quota refugees.