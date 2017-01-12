Denmark basked in the rays of the sunniest April in history

May might have started off a bit disappointingly with a cloudy day today, but there wasn’t much to complain about in April, not in terms of the weather at least.

The month saw 274 hours of glorious sunshine, making it the sunniest month registered in Danish history – just two hours more than the previous record, which was set in 2009.

“We were just on the cusp there for a minute. Actually, we weren’t sure we would set the record during the day because there were a few clouds hanging around,” Mikael Scharling, a climatologist with the national forecaster DMI, told DR Nyheder.

Sluggish start to May

Another interesting thing to note is that, out of the top 10 warmest Aprils in history, six have come since 2003 and four in the last decade.

The month of May looks set to start on a more ominous note, however, as the forecast has called for temperatures to drop in the next few days – even with a chance of snow.

But Scharling is confident that the summer will kick off in earnest sometime in the middle of the month.