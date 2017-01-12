 Denmark braced for some serious snowfall – The Post

Denmark braced for some serious snowfall

If a low pressure system hits just right this evening, up to 20 cm of snow could fall in some places, with Copenhagen in the firing line

That belt in the middle could get messy (photo: DMI)
February 23rd, 2017 12:30 pm| by Ray W
Facebooktwittergoogle_pluspinterestmail

It appears that snow is definitely on the way to a large part of Denmark this evening. The question remains: where and how much?

The current forecast predicts that a band of snow will form over the central part of Denmark at about 17:00 this afternoon and dump a large amount of snow over central Jutland, Zealand and mid-Funen – including Copenhagen and the Capital Region – and continue until Friday morning.



A moving target
DMI predicts between 5 and 15 cm of snow in the affected area (marked in yellow), with some places getting as much as 20 cm before it all ends tomorrow.

“It is a difficult and complex situation to predict,” DMI meteorologist Lars Henriksen told Ekstra Bladet. “It all depends on a low pressure system due to hit the southern part of the country this evening.

Henriksen said that a 50 km shift of the location of the low pressure system either way would have a major impact on the location and severity of the storm.

“As it stands now, we expect the most snow in the central parts of the country,” he said. “But it will not be until this evening, when the system actually arrives that we can say more where the heaviest snow will fall.”

Copenhagen could see 10 cm in an hour
According to the latest radar predictions, 5-10 cm of snow will fall on Copenhagen in just one hour between 7 and 8 pm tonight.

In total, 14 cm will fall, even though just hours ago, DMI was predicting the snowfall would mostly be sleet and snow and would mainly fall south of the Capital Region.

The last time, it snowed in the capital (a couple of weeks ago), barely half this fell over the course of a day.

Traffic headaches
Henriksen warned that should the snow get heavy, it will cause major traffic problems in certain areas.

Don’t count on the snow hanging around for long. Friday’s temperatures will be heading well above the freezing point and start melting the snowfall.

Related News


Latest News

Denmark
Breast-baring t-shirt and twerking workshops at the Female Festival
Local
About Town: Copenhagen Visitor Service welcomes you to the future
Business
Development minister visits Syrian refugees
National
No doctor on call when deadly meningitis symptoms were reported to emergency line

Sign up to receive The Daily Newsletter

About Us

CPHPOST weekly newsppaper - Danish news in English

Denmark's leading source for news in English. In addition to publishing the only regularly printed English-language newspaper in Denmark, we also provide constantly updated on-line news.

Advertise with us

The Copenhagen Post is the only English-language newspaper in Denmark reporting Danish news.

For all advertising enquiries, please contact :

Telephone: +45 3336 3300

Email: sales@cphpost.dk

Quick Links

Copyright 1997-2014 Online Post | All Rights Reserved
Copyright 1997-2015 Online Post | All Rights Reserved