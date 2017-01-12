Denmark calls for end to persecution of LGBT community in Chechnya

The foreign minister, Anders Samuelsen, is appalled at recent reports regarding the persecution of the LGBT (Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual and Transgender) community in the republic of Chechnya, a federal subject of Russia.

According to the Russian media outlet Novaya Gazeta, members of the gay community are being systematically rounded up by the authorities and brought to buildings that have been compared to modern day concentration camps, where they are beaten, tortured and even murdered.