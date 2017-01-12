 Denmark calls for end to persecution of LGBT community in Chechnya – The Post

Denmark calls for end to persecution of LGBT community in Chechnya

Anders Samuelsen calls on Russia to act as reports of concentration camps emerge

Will Russia take tougher stance on Kadyrov? (photo: Kremlin.ru)
April 20th, 2017 2:33 pm| by Christian W
Facebooktwittergoogle_pluspinterestmail

The foreign minister, Anders Samuelsen, is appalled at recent reports regarding the persecution of the LGBT (Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual and Transgender) community in the republic of Chechnya, a federal subject of Russia.

According to the Russian media outlet Novaya Gazeta, members of the gay community are being systematically rounded up by the authorities and brought to buildings that have been compared to modern day concentration camps, where they are beaten, tortured and even murdered.



“As many others, I am horrified by the recent reports of the persecution, torture and slaughter of gay people in Chechnya,” said Samuelsen.

“As a minister and human being, I condemn crimes committed against any minority, including a sexual minority. Persecution, murder and torture shouldn’t and mustn’t take place in Europe or anywhere else in the world.”

READ MORE: Copenhagen and Malmö looking to co-host LGBT kingpins

Monitoring from Moscow
Samuelsen went on to contend that Russia has an international responsibility to protect all of its citizens. The foreign minister pledged to take the issue up with the OSCE, UN and European Council.

The Foreign Ministry will follow the developments as closely as they can from the Danish Embassy in Moscow.

Chechnya’s leader, Ramzan Kadyrov, has not only refuted the existence of the camps, but has denied there are any gay people in the territory – which has a majority Islamic population.

Related News



Latest News

Denmark
Earth Day in Denmark: clean the Lakes with the US Embassy, march for science, and spend a week in reflection
Denmark
Danish researchers on verge of cancer treatment breakthrough
Culture
Mads Mikkelsen swapping flesh chomping for teeth chattering
Denmark
Working nights might give you brain damage, Danish study indicates

About Us

CPHPOST weekly newsppaper - Danish news in English

Denmark's leading source for news in English. In addition to publishing the only regularly printed English-language newspaper in Denmark, we also provide constantly updated on-line news.

Advertise with us

The Copenhagen Post is the only English-language newspaper in Denmark reporting Danish news.

For all advertising enquiries, please contact :

Telephone: +45 3336 3300

Email: sales@cphpost.dk

Quick Links

Copyright 1997-2014 Online Post | All Rights Reserved
Copyright 1997-2015 Online Post | All Rights Reserved