Denmark celebrates landmark birthday of world’s oldest national flag

The date 15 June 1219 holds a special place in the heart of Denmark.

It was on this day that the Danish flag Dannebrog came into being. The legend is that it fell from the sky during the Battle of Lindanise in Estonia, effectively invigorating a Danish army to snatch victory from the jaws of defeat.

Tomorrow, 800 years later, the Danish capital will celebrate the flag at City Hall Square at an event that will include a parade, concerts, speeches and the presence of Prince Joachim and Crown Princess Mary.

“Two years ago, we could celebrate Copenhagen’s 850th anniversary, and this year we will mark Dannebrog’s 800 years,” said Copenhagen Mayor Frank Jensen, who will be one of the keynote speakers tomorrow.

“It will be a celebratory day for all Copenhageners at City Hall Square and at City Hall, where the flag will be hoisted to the zenith of the pole.”

Oldie but goodie

The celebrations commence at 13:00 with a flag parade and concert, before the official flag will be hoisted while Stig Rossen sings a tune and Prince Joachim inspects the colour guard.

A number of other songs, entertainment and speeches will then take place, before the the festivities conclude at 15:30.

Dannebrog, which the Danes love to bust out in most any given situation, actually holds the Guinness Book Record of being the world’s oldest continuously-used national flag.