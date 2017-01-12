Denmark condemned in human rights ruling

The Human Rights Court in Strasbourg has accused Denmark of violating a convicted man’s rights by refusing him a trial.

In 1996, the man began a sentence at Herstedvester prison after he was found guilty of attempting to rape a 10-year-old.

Following his initial conviction, the state successfully denied the man an appeal on the grounds he was a danger to society.

Refusal was a violation

But the Human Rights Court in Strasbourg has now ruled that this refusal was a violation of Article 5 of the European Convention of Human Rights.

The court explained that it is an imprisoned citizen’s fundamental right to have an impartial assessment irregardless of the authority’s stance.

The judgement marks a departure from other similar cases, in which it was ruled that prisoners have the right to an assessment, but only after a given number of years had passed.

Denmark can now take the case to the Grand Chamber, the highest authority at the European Court of Human Rights.