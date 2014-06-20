The foreign minister, Kristian Jensen, has condemned the attack on the UN-Red Crescent aid convey just west of Aleppo yesterday.

The 31-truck humanitarian convoy was reportedly bombed in five air strikes as it was unloading its aid cargo in the Syrian town of Urm al-Kubra. According to the UN, 18 of the trucks were hit and several of the aid workers were critically injured.

“The attack was a completely unacceptable breach of the laws of war and all humanitarian principles,” said Jensen.