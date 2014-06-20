Contact us Advertise with us

Denmark considering to send 100 Somali quota refugees back home

Danish authorities claim security situation in Somalia has stabilised, but the UNHCR strongly disagrees

Quota refugees are vulnerable people in a great need of international protection (photo: iStock) Quota refugees are vulnerable people in a great need of international protection (photo: iStock)
December 28th, 2016 11:31 am| by Lucie Rychla
Facebooktwittergoogle_pluspinterestmail

The Danish immigration service, Udlændingestyrelsen, is currently investigating the possibility of sending about 100 Somali quota refugees back to their home country.

Quota refugees are vulnerable people in need of international protection who are selected by the UN refugee agency, UNHCR, for resettling in a third country.

Eva Singer, the head of the asylum and repatriation department at the Danish Refugee Council, has called the notion unprecedented.



“I have not seen either in Denmark or other countries with similar schemes that they would after a few years begin to assess whether they can send them [the quota refugees] back to their homeland,” Singer told Ritzau.

Singer admits, however, that this option has been legally possible since 2005.

READ MORE: Somali Diaspora mobilising in wake of World Humanitarian Summit

Others to follow
Nevertheless, Johanne Schmidt-Nielsen, the spokesperson for gender equality, integration and asylum in Enhedslisten, claims that “it is widely recognised” that once quota refugees have been resettled they get “a permanent protection”.

In addition to the 100 quota refugees, Udlændingestyrelsen is also assessing whether it can revoke residence permits of another 1,100 Somali refugees living in Denmark and send them back home.

The Danish authorities have evaluated the overall security situation in the Somali capital, Mogadishu, as stable.

However, the UNHCR disagrees and discourages all UN member states to forcibly repatriate Somalis to the African country.

Somalia is currently getting ready for presidential elections which were originally due in August but have been postponed until January 2017 due to repeated cases of corruption, electoral fraud, violence and intimidation of voters.

Related News


Latest News

Quota refugees are vulnerable people in a great need of international protection (photo: iStock)
Denmark considering to send 100 Somali quota refugees back home
Denmark is the first country that no longer defines transgender people as being mentally ill (photo: iStock)
Demand for transgender medical care in Denmark rising
Higher cancer incidence in Denmark may be caused by high consumption of alcohol and tobacco, believes researcher (photo: iStock)
Danish women top cancer stats in the Nordics
People can withdraw money from ATMs, argues Nordea in response to the lack of bank branches in Denmark (photo: iStock)
Bank branches disappearing in Denmark
Mark Madsen wrestled his way to a silver medal in Rio (photo: Danmark til OL – Lars Møller)
Record year for Danish elite athletes
If it continues like this, Julemand will need a bigger bag next Christmas (photo: iStock)
Danish consumers spend 30 billion kroner in December

About Us

CPHPOST weekly newsppaper - Danish news in English

Denmark's leading source for news in English. In addition to publishing the only regularly printed English-language newspaper in Denmark, we also provide constantly updated on-line news.

Advertise with us

The Copenhagen Post is the only English-language newspaper in Denmark reporting Danish news.

For all advertising enquiries, please contact :

Telephone: +45 3336 3300

Email: sales@cphpost.dk

Quick Links

Copyright 1997-2014 Online Post | All Rights Reserved
Copyright 1997-2015 Online Post | All Rights Reserved