Denmark: COP23 an important step for Paris Agreement

The COP23 climate summit, which ended last week in Bonn, has been declared an important step in terms of meeting the obligations of the 2015 Paris Agreement.

More than 25,000 politicians, officials, NGOs, researchers and members of civil societies took part in COP23, and the results were promising according to the Danish energy and climate minister, Lars Christian Lilleholt.

“The entire world took some essential steps with the implementation of the Paris Agreement. But that doesn’t mean that we can stop our climate efforts. There is still a need to work and push for the whole world to move in the same direction,” said Lilleholt.

Leading by example

During COP23 there was a great focus on the roles of non-state players, such as companies, cities and civil society, in the global green transition.

Among other things, Denmark sent a strong message to the rest of the world by joining the Global Alliance to Power Past Coal, which binds nations to phase out coal by 2030.

“One of the most important results for Denmark is that we got clarity regarding the dialogue that will take place over the course of the next year and which will let us know where the world stands in terms of fulfilling the Paris Agreement’s goals,” said Lilleholt.

“From a Danish perspective, it’s very important to use the dialogue to inspire partners to collectively increase their efforts while also giving us the opportunity to show them Danish sustainable solutions.”