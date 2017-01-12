 Denmark criticised by Amnesty International for failing rape victims – The Post

Denmark criticised by Amnesty International for failing rape victims

The organisation claims that women encounter many barriers in their quest for justice

Kumi Naidoo, the secretary general of Amnesty International, has been highly critical of Denmark (photo: Gerald R. Ford School of Public Policy, University / Flickr)
March 5th, 2019 4:03 pm| by Maja Maria Christensen
Despite a recent report from the World Bank, which ranks Denmark as one of the world’s leading countries for gender equality in the labour market, Amnesty International states that there are further issues that needs to be addressed in the arena, reports BT.

According to a new report from the organisation, at least 5,000 women are raped in Denmark annually, but less than 1,000 file the case with the police, and only 100 leads to a conviction.

“Denmark has an alarmingly high rate of impunity when it comes to sexual violence and an out-dated legislation that does not meet international standards,” Kumi Naidoo, the secretary general of Amnesty International, told the tabloid.

Call for change in legislation
Amnesty International urges the Danish authorities to change the legal definition of rape and to improve the treatment of victims through the legal process.

Clara Alger, the European manager of Amnesty International, is surprised that Denmark has such a low number of convictions when it comes to sexual violence, and she recommends specific steps that should be taken.

She contends that even though the Danish state signed an international convention meant to protect victims of sexual violence through consent-based legislation, it is not evident in the current law of the country.

“If Denmark could make sexual consent a part of their legislation, it would be a great first step in the right direction,” pointed out Alger.

Danish politicians have not responded to the recent critique from the organisation, but sexual consent has been and still is being widely debated.

