Denmark drops further down world happiness ranking

For quite some years, the Danes were often ranked as the happiest people in the world.

But last year they were usurped by the Norwegians and now the Finns have pipped them as well, pushing them into third place on the UN’s latest 2018 World Happiness report.

The Finns are the new global happiness overlords, followed by Norway, Denmark, Iceland and Switzerland. The Netherlands, Canada, New Zealand, Sweden and Australia complete the top 10.

Beleaguered Burundi

At the opposite end of the 156-country ranking, Burundi came in last preceded by Central African Republic, South Sudan, Tanzania and Yemen.

Other notables were Germany (15), the US (18), the UK (19), France (23), Brazil (28), Japan (54), Russia (58), China (86) and India (133).

The ranking, which has been topped by Nordic countries since its inception in 2012, is based on a number of parameters including life expectancy, welfare, social capital, corruption and trust in authority.

