 Denmark drops further down world happiness ranking – The Post

Denmark drops further down world happiness ranking

Danes now third behind Finns and Norwegians

Shiny, happy people holding hands … in the sauna (photo: UN)
March 14th, 2018 2:39 pm| by Christian W
Facebooktwittergoogle_pluspinterestmail

For quite some years, the Danes were often ranked as the happiest people in the world.

But last year they were usurped by the Norwegians and now the Finns have pipped them as well, pushing them into third place on the UN’s latest 2018 World Happiness report.

The Finns are the new global happiness overlords, followed by Norway, Denmark, Iceland and Switzerland. The Netherlands, Canada, New Zealand, Sweden and Australia complete the top 10.

READ MORE: Denmark ousted as world’s happiest nation

Beleaguered Burundi
At the opposite end of the 156-country ranking, Burundi came in last preceded by Central African Republic, South Sudan, Tanzania and Yemen.

Other notables were Germany (15), the US (18), the UK (19), France (23), Brazil (28), Japan (54), Russia (58), China (86) and India (133).

The ranking, which has been topped by Nordic countries since its inception in 2012, is based on a number of parameters including life expectancy, welfare, social capital, corruption and trust in authority.

Read the entire report here (in English).

Related News



Latest News

International
Denmark drops further down world happiness ranking
Denmark
Restoration planned for Copenhagen’s off-colour ‘Red Square’
Business
Business News in Brief: Danish exports on the slide as neighbours lose interest
Local
Why Copenhagen’s three-legged race makes sense on a Siberian winter’s day

About Us

CPHPOST weekly newsppaper - Danish news in English

Denmark's leading source for news in English. In addition to publishing the only regularly printed English-language newspaper in Denmark, we also provide constantly updated on-line news.

Advertise with us

The Copenhagen Post is the only English-language newspaper in Denmark reporting Danish news.

For all advertising enquiries, please contact :

Telephone: +45 9393 9201

Email: sales@cphpost.dk

Quick Links

Copyright 1997-2017 Online Post | All Rights Reserved
Copyright 1997-2017 Online Post | All Rights Reserved