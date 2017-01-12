Denmark earmarks millions for child victims of Boko Haram

The government has decided to give 20 million kroner in aid to UNICEF’s efforts to help children and former child soldiers who have escaped the clutches of the terror organisation Boko Haram in Nigeria and neighbouring countries.
The million-kroner aid pledge was unveiled today at a donor conference in Oslo concerning the humanitarian crisis taking place in Nigeria and the Lake Chad region by the nation’s borders with Cameroon, Chad and Niger.
“On my trip to Niger in January this year, I witnessed the poverty and instability that is indicative of great portions of the region,” said Ulla Tørnæs, the development minister.
“It affects innocent children and their families. The nations don’t have the opportunity to take care of the many people who have fled from and have been displaced by the conflict with Boko Haram. So we will contribute a further 20 million kroner in humanitarian aid to Nigeria and its neighbours.”
Millions in need
Tørnæs emphasised that the extent of the humanitarian crisis was very serious and that the Danish contribution would go to the treatment of undernourished children, access to drinking water, education and the reintegration of former child soldiers into society.
It is estimated that over 10 million people in the region are in need of help due to the serious food insecurity and instability caused by Boko Haram.
Denmark contributed with 31.6 million kroner to the victims of Boko Haram in 2016.