 Denmark earmarks millions to crisis in Syria – The Post

Denmark earmarks millions to crisis in Syria

730 million kroner set aside as horror enters eighth year

Millions are suffering in Syria (photo: DFID)
April 25th, 2018 12:34 pm| by Christian W
Facebooktwittergoogle_pluspinterestmail

The development minister, Ulla Tørnæs, has revealed today that Denmark will send 730 million kroner to help alleviate the ongoing crisis in Syria.

Tørnæs announced the aid pledge at the The Brussels II conference, hosted by the UN and EU with the aim of addressing the humanitarian needs of those afflicted by the crisis in Syria.

“It’s difficult to comprehend the untold suffering that the Syrian population is enduring. The conflict is now in its eighth year and the number of those suffering is continuing to increase. So governments must prioritise aid to one of the world’s biggest humanitarian disasters – in Syria and nearby countries,” said Tørnæs.

READ MORE: Denmark still among top aid countries

Millions affected
According to Tørnæs, about half of Denmark’s sizeable aid contribution (380 million kroner) will be dedicated to focusing on a sustainable development among refugees and local communities in Lebanon and Jordan.

Some 140 million kroner of the Danish aid funds will go to acute humanitarian efforts, while an additional 149 million kroner has been earmarked to help new humanitarian efforts later in 2018.

Recent UN figures estimated that over 12 million people were internally displaced or had fled to neighbouring countries due to the conflict.

Part of the aid contribution requires the approval of Parliament, while Tørnæs pledged to set up a meeting regarding the international effort to prosecute those who commit crimes in the conflict.

Related News



Latest News

Local
Peter Madsen found guilty of premeditated murder
International
Denmark earmarks millions to crisis in Syria
Arctic
Siumut wins Greenland elections despite setback
Denmark
Danes wanted to count insects

About Us

CPHPOST weekly newsppaper - Danish news in English

Denmark's leading source for news in English. In addition to publishing the only regularly printed English-language newspaper in Denmark, we also provide constantly updated on-line news.

Advertise with us

The Copenhagen Post is the only English-language newspaper in Denmark reporting Danish news.

For all advertising enquiries, please contact :

Telephone: +45 9393 9201

Email: sales@cphpost.dk

Quick Links

Copyright 1997-2017 Online Post | All Rights Reserved
Copyright 1997-2017 Online Post | All Rights Reserved