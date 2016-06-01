Denmark endures wettest September in almost two decades

The weather in Denmark has set all sorts of records over the past year or so, culminating in a drought that lasted for months last summer.

But last month it was back to what perhaps most people would associate with typical Danish weather, as September saw the most rainfall in 18 years.

Over 130 mm of rain ended up splashing down on the Danes, which is the wettest since 2001 and considerably more than the September average of 73 mm.

October chills

There was still a long way to go to hit the all-time record of 162 mm, set in 1994, but there were only three dry days in the whole month – a result that even Bergen, Norway would be proud of.

By September 11, the amount of rainfall had already reached the September average – buoyed by 13 mm on September 4.

October is expected to have less rainfall, although the time to dig out the winter jackets could be at hand soon as temperatures are steadily declining.

“It will be really cold. The temperature is dropping fast because we are getting Arctic air across Denmark,” said Nina Maria Bendixen, a DR weather report host.