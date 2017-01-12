Denmark expects disruption with wild winds today and heavy snow next week

Strong winds hitting Denmark have caused delays and cancellations to ferry services, as well as the closure of the Great Belt Bridge following traffic accidents at both ends of the link.

With strong winds invariably come elevated water levels. DMI has a category 1 level warning on the North Zealand coast, where levels are expected to rise somewhere between 110 and 145 cm above normal.

Disruption across transport links

The Bornholm ferry line is among those affected. The next departure from Rønne has been moved from 10:30 to 16:30, and the return journey from Ystad accordingly from 12:30 to 18:30.

In addition to the problems on the Great Belt Bridge, road safety officials are discouraging motorists in wind-sensitive vehicles from crossing the Øresund Bridge, Farø Bridge and the Alssund Bridge.

According to DMI, storm-force gusts are likely to close the bridges to traffic as the day progresses, while there is a high risk that several roads and train lines will be closed due to fallen branches and uprooted trees.

Beast from the East 2?

Overnight snow and sleet fell not only in Copenhagen and northern Zealand but also in southwestern Jutland and up along the west coast from the North Sea.

DMI’s current forecast for the next 10 days shows that temperatures will drop well below zero this coming weekend, with projections showing the thermometer could hit -4 on both Friday and Saturday night.

Cold air from Siberia mixing with milder air arriving from the south has also increased the risk of snow, with snow showers predicted from Saturday that could continue for the best part of the week.