Denmark has today expelled two Russian diplomats in solidarity with the alleged nerve poison attack on former Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter in the UK on March 4.

The expulsions were conducted in co-ordination with a great many similar oustings all over Europe following the UK’s decision to send 23 Russian diplomats packing on March 14.

In total, 14 EU countries have expelled Russian diplomats, while the US is reported to be ejecting 60.