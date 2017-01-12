 Denmark gets first professor of computer gaming – The Post

Denmark gets first professor of computer gaming

Espen Aarseth given millions by the EU to research digital gaming

Bigger than Shakespeare? (photo: Pop Culture Geek)
April 5th, 2017 10:32 am| by Christian W
Facebooktwittergoogle_pluspinterestmail

If you look up Espen Aarseth online you’ll find that he is Norwegian and a professor at the IT University of Copenhagen (ITU). He also just happens to be Denmark’s first professor of computer game research.

And with 15 million kroner worth of EU research grants, there seems to be plenty of reason for Aarseth to look into a sector that has continued to grow in recent years.



“There is a great need in society to understand how computer games work for good and bad, and what they do and don’t do,” said Aarseth.

“Do games lead to violence, aggression, addiction, learning, better health, and so on? There are many questions about how games affect us that we have been asking ourselves for 35 years and which still have not been answered well enough.”

READ MORE: Danish eSport courses hitting the classrooms

Fallout vs Shakespeare
Since being established at the end of the previous century, ITU has been a pioneer within gaming research and the institution has become a leading force on the subject internationally.

Aarseth has been an important figure at ITU, where he helped found the Center for Computer Games Research in 2003. His primary research goal is to develop a model that can be used to analyse and describe computer games.

One of the key questions the research is attempting to answer is whether computer games have helped change the meaning of the category ‘games’.

“There are so many different types of games, and they cannot possibly have the same effect,” said Aarseth.

“Tetris is quite different from World of Warcraft, and those two are quite different from Pokémon GO. It is a huge, diverse field that we currently do not have adequate concepts for understanding.”

Aarseth points out that the game Fallout: New Vegas – about surviving in a post-apocalyptic future – contains twice as much dialogue as the complete works of Shakespeare. Computer gaming has also advanced technology by demanding more powerful computers, he contends.

Related News



Latest News

General
Spectacular Viking horde found near Vordingborg
Business
EU wants action in individual member states on car emissions testing
Business
Coop jumps on the crowdfunding bandwagon
Business
Ukraine could become lucrative export market for Denmark

About Us

CPHPOST weekly newsppaper - Danish news in English

Denmark's leading source for news in English. In addition to publishing the only regularly printed English-language newspaper in Denmark, we also provide constantly updated on-line news.

Advertise with us

The Copenhagen Post is the only English-language newspaper in Denmark reporting Danish news.

For all advertising enquiries, please contact :

Telephone: +45 3336 3300

Email: sales@cphpost.dk

Quick Links

Copyright 1997-2014 Online Post | All Rights Reserved
Copyright 1997-2015 Online Post | All Rights Reserved