 Denmark gets two new Michelin-star restaurants – The Post

Denmark gets two new Michelin-star restaurants

Geranium keeps its three stars and Kadeau handed a second

Eric Kragh Vildgaard, the head chef at new Michelin-star winner Jordnær in Gentofte (photo: Jordnær)
February 20th, 2018 8:43 am| by Christian W
Facebooktwittergoogle_pluspinterestmail

Those living in Denmark with a penchant for exquisite gastronomy can begin looking forward to new top-shelf dining experiences  following the unveiling of the 2018 Michelin Nordic guide in Copenhagen yesterday evening.

Denmark received two new Michelin-star restaurants as Jordnær in Gentofte and MeMu in Vejle were handed their first stars.

Geranium, Denmark’s gastronomy lynchpin in the wake of Noma’s hiatus, maintained its three-star rating, while Kadeau in Copenhagen became the third two-star eatery in the country, joining AOC and Henne Kirkeby Kro.

READ MORE: No misnomers, this Noma for pizzas is simply the best

Swedes ahead
Denmark now has 30 stars across 26 restaurants, two more than last year, while Koks restaurant in the Faroe Islands also has one.

But looking at proceedings from a Nordic perspective, Sweden was the big winner.

The Swedes surpassed Denmark thanks to a big year and now have 32 stars spread across their restaurants – including their first three-star eatery Frantzén in Stockholm.

Here are all the Danish Michelin restaurants:


Three Stars
Geranium

Two Stars
AOC
Henne Kirkeby Kro
Kadeau (new 2018)

One Star
MeMu (Vejle) – new 2018
Jordnær  – new 2018
108
Kong Hans Kælder
Frederiksminde (Præstø)
Marchal
Clou
Studio
Relæ
Kokkeriet
Era Ora
Formel B
Kiin Kiin
Søllerød Kro
Kadeau Bornholm (Aakirkeby)
Gastromé (Aarhus)
Substans (Aarhus)
Domestic (Aarhus)
Restaurant Frederikshøj (Aarhus)
Ti Trin Ned (Fredericia)
Dragsholm Slot (Hørve)
Koks (Faroe Islands)

Related News



Latest News

National
Measles on the rise again in Europe
Culture
Denmark gets two new Michelin-star restaurants
Denmark
Unprofitable catches illegally thrown overboard, study shows
National
MDMA madness: Two more teenagers hospitalised

About Us

CPHPOST weekly newsppaper - Danish news in English

Denmark's leading source for news in English. In addition to publishing the only regularly printed English-language newspaper in Denmark, we also provide constantly updated on-line news.

Advertise with us

The Copenhagen Post is the only English-language newspaper in Denmark reporting Danish news.

For all advertising enquiries, please contact :

Telephone: +45 9393 9201

Email: sales@cphpost.dk

Quick Links

Copyright 1997-2017 Online Post | All Rights Reserved
Copyright 1997-2017 Online Post | All Rights Reserved