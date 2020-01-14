 Denmark ’greening’ up relations with India - The Post

Denmark ’greening’ up relations with India

Danish climate agenda an integral component of the foreign minister’s visit to New Delhi this week

Loads of potential (photo: Pixabay)
January 14th, 2020 5:20 pm| by Christian W

When foreign minister Jeppe Kofod travels to New Delhi tomorrow, one of the key aspects of this agenda will be making relations with India more sustainable.

Kofod contends that it is paramount that India actively participates in improving the climate.

“India must be on board if we are to attain the global climate goals,” said Kofod.

“I will underline that we all win through green co-operation.”

As part of this visit, Kofod will give a speech at the Raisina Dialogue conference – the first Danish foreign minister to do so.

READ ALSO: Danish culture builds bridges to India

Immense export potential
The minister will also visit a waste water canal, where Danish technology is used to collect plastic trash.

Wastewater in is a massive problem for the big rivers in the region, such as the Ganges and the Yamuna.

Relations between Denmark and India go centuries back and the two countries will celebrate their 400-year anniversary in 2020.

But despite this, just 0.5 percent of Danish export goes to India, something that Kofod wants to remedy.

“There is great potential for Danish companies to co-operate within, for instance, green city development, environment, water and energy. India is the world’s seventh-biggest economy,” said Kofod.

To this end, he will also pay a visit to the Confederation of Indian Industries along with leaders from the Danish business sector.

Related News



Latest News

National
Every sixth Dane wants to work less
International
Denmark ’greening’ up relations with India
National
Danish parties want to legalise hard drugs
Business
Aarhus to start heating homes using seawater

About Us

CPHPOST weekly newsppaper - Danish news in English

Denmark's leading source for news in English. In addition to publishing the only regularly printed English-language newspaper in Denmark, we also provide constantly updated on-line news.

Advertise with us

The Copenhagen Post is the only English-language newspaper in Denmark reporting Danish news.

For all advertising enquiries, please contact :

Telephone: +45 9393 9201

Email: sales@cphpost.dk

Quick Links

Copyright 1997-2017 Online Post | All Rights Reserved
Copyright 1997-2017 Online Post | All Rights Reserved