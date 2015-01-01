Denmark grounds aircraft in wake of crash

The Danish transport authority Trafikstyrelsen has decided to temporarily ground all Boeing 737 Max 8 and 9 aircraft.

The grounding came into effect yesterday at 20:00 Danish time.

Cause still unknown

The measure was taken as a response to a crash in Ethiopia on Sunday that saw all 157 people on board a Boeing 737 Max 8 killed.

Another fatal crash at the end of October in Indonesia with the same type of aircraft cost 189 people their lives. Both crashes occurred shortly after take-off.

Up to now aviation experts have not been able to discover the cause of the crashes.

In taking this step, Denmark is following a number of other countries and a recommendation from the European Union Aviation Safety Agency.