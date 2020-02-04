 Denmark has a new dialect, recent study suggests - The Post

Denmark has a new dialect, recent study suggests

Aarhus West, which is more concise than standard Danish, has no connection to ethnicity nor gender

It’s more concise on the streets of Aaarhus West (photo: Poul Kroksgård)
February 4th, 2020 2:10 pm| by Dominie Mcintosh

Research coming from the University of Aarhus reveals that a new dialect has emerged in Aarhus West, a district of Denmark’s second biggest city predominantly populated by immigrants and their descendants.

If the new dialect is officially recognised, it will take the number in Denmark to approximately 33 (see map below).

A dialect map put together by Institut for Nordiske Studier og Sprogvidenskab Københavns Universitet (photo: (dialekt.dk)

 

Odd word positioning
PhD Ditte Zachariassen highlights that speakers of this dialect use four ‘typical word positions’ instead of the three used in the majority of spoken Danish.

This allows its users to express themselves more concisely, says Zachariassen.

Not an ethnolect
Unlike ‘Perkerdansk’, a version of Danish used predominantly by those with Middle Eastern ethnic backgrounds across Denmark – which combines Danish with Arabic, Turkish and English (to name but a few) – Aarhus’s new dialect is not an ethnolect.

Neither ethnicity nor gender are believed to have any correlation with the new dialect’s use.

